$1,000 Reward Is Offered By Editor | May 31, 2017 | 0 $1,000 Reward Is Offered For Person Who Injured Police Officer The Yell County Sheriff's Department said today that a $1,000 reward for two individuals, who injured a Yell County Deputy Sheriff late last Saturday night, is still in effect.