Farmers Market Set For

This Saturday In Danville

The Danville Farmers Market grand opening will be held on Saturday, June 3rd from 8:00 am until noon.

The location is at the corner of Hwy. 10 East and Atlanta Street (north of the Danville Elementary and south of Boston Plaza) in Danville from 8:00 am until noon. (Look for a banner near Hwy. 10).