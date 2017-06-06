Ola Police Memorial By Editor | June 6, 2017 | 0 Lieutenant Scott Moore with the Yell County Sheriff’s Department addressed the crowd where he spoke at the recent Ola Police Memorial. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Danville Farmers Market Is Successful June 6, 2017 | No Comments » Smith Sentenced To 4 Years June 6, 2017 | No Comments » EH Clubs Recognized At State June 6, 2017 | No Comments » Drug Court Program Offers Second Chance June 6, 2017 | No Comments »