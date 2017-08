The Yell County Quorum Court held their regular stated meeting on Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Yell County Courthouse-Danville.

Among the issues discussed: the Lt. Mainhart Memorial Highway, denial of a letter of support for medical marijuana distribution, and Resolution 2017-4, Appropriation Ordinance 2017-8 and Ordinance 2017-9.

See this week’s issue for all the details.