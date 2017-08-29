Representative Mary Bentley Announces For Re-Election By Editor | August 29, 2017 | 0 State Representative Mary Bentley, who has served two terms in the Arkansas House, announced she will seek re-election for her seat in the state legislature. See this weeks issue for more details. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Danville Agri Beef At Danville Cafeteria August 29, 2017 | No Comments » Cotton is Guest Speaker At DACC Banquet. August 29, 2017 | No Comments » August 29, 2017 | No Comments »