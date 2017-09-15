2017 Parade Marshals By Editor | September 15, 2017 | 0 Grand Marshals for the Yell County Fair Parade are shown here as they kick off the 2017 Yell county Fair Parade that was held on September 8th. See this weeks issue for more photos. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts 2017 Miss Yell County September 15, 2017 | No Comments » 2017 Jr. Miss Yell County September 15, 2017 | No Comments » Fair President Presenting Award September 15, 2017 | No Comments » Rodeo Queens Leading Riders in Fair Parade September 15, 2017 | No Comments » Yell County School Fair Queens September 15, 2017 | No Comments »