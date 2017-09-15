Rodeo Queens Leading Riders in Fair Parade By Editor | September 15, 2017 | 0 Rodeo Queens Olivia Bland and Lauren Mentz are shown leading the parade of horses down Main Street Danville as the Yell County Fair Parade took place on Friday. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts 2017 Miss Yell County September 15, 2017 | No Comments » 2017 Jr. Miss Yell County September 15, 2017 | No Comments » Fair President Presenting Award September 15, 2017 | No Comments » Yell County School Fair Queens September 15, 2017 | No Comments » School Early Voting Open September 15, 2017 | No Comments »