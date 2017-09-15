School Early Voting Open By Editor | September 15, 2017 | 0 Early voting began Tuesday at Danville and Dardanelle for the annual school election that will be held on September 19, 2017. See this week’s issue for all the details. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts 2017 Miss Yell County September 15, 2017 | No Comments » 2017 Jr. Miss Yell County September 15, 2017 | No Comments » Fair President Presenting Award September 15, 2017 | No Comments » Rodeo Queens Leading Riders in Fair Parade September 15, 2017 | No Comments » Yell County School Fair Queens September 15, 2017 | No Comments »