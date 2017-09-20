Unofficial School Election Results By Editor | September 20, 2017 | 0 Unofficial School Election Results Danville School Board Stuart David Creamer – 34 Susan Wilkins – 42 Two Rivers Bond Issue For Bond Issue – 342 Against Bond Issue – 487 Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts 2017 Danville Homecoming Royalty September 20, 2017 | No Comments » Mt. Nebo Teen Miss September 20, 2017 | No Comments » Mt Nebo Jr. Miss September 20, 2017 | No Comments » One Hurt in Danville Mountain September 20, 2017 | No Comments » Gilkey Recognized for OES Efforts September 20, 2017 | No Comments »