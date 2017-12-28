Danville High School Teacher, Becky Patton, Passes

It is with a heavy heart that we post that Danville High School teacher, Becky Patton, has passed at the age of 61. While we are aggrieved at the loss of such an asset to our community, we know that she is resting easy with the Lord.

Her funeral service was held today, Wednesday, December 27, at the Rover Baptist Church at 10 am. She was laid to rest at the Earl Ladd Cemetery. For her full obituary, please refer to page on 1, 3, and 4 of the Yell County Record.

Prayers go out to her family and her many friends as they process this loss.