Local Pharmacist Assists Puerto Rico Relief Efforts By Editor | January 3, 2018 | 0 Local pharmacist, Bart Beggs, recently assisted in relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Beggs was a member of the DMAT Arkansas team. For the full story, refer to pages one and twelve of the Yell County Record.