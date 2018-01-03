Yell County Tournament Scores 1/3/18 By Editor | January 3, 2018 | 0 Jr. Girls Danville 38-Two Rivers 11 Jr. Boys Dardanelle 46-Two Rivers 16 Sr. Girls Two Rivers 39-Danville 28 Sr. Boys Two Rivers 57-WYC 29 Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Several Recognized By Danville School Board January 3, 2018 | No Comments » Watts Trial Reset For June – Awaiting Mental Evaluation January 3, 2018 | No Comments » Local Pharmacist Assists Puerto Rico Relief Efforts January 3, 2018 | No Comments »