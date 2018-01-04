Yell County Tournament Scores 1/4/18 By Editor | January 4, 2018 | 0 Jr. Girls Dardanelle 28 WYC 19 Jr. Boys Danville 35 WYC 29 Sr. Girls Dardanelle 52 WYC 32 Sr. Boys Dardanelle 45 Danville 36 Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Yell County Tournament Scores 1/3/18 January 3, 2018 | No Comments » Several Recognized By Danville School Board January 3, 2018 | No Comments » Watts Trial Reset For June – Awaiting Mental Evaluation January 3, 2018 | No Comments » Local Pharmacist Assists Puerto Rico Relief Efforts January 3, 2018 | No Comments »