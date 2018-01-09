DHS Partnering With UACCM For Student Opportunity

Danville High School is excited to announce that it has been working wit the University of Arkansas Community College in Morrilton (UACCM) to offer opportunitiesfor high school students to graduate high school with an associate degree as early as 2019.

For more information on this subject, including avenues of study and the date and time the Coordinator of Student Recruitment at UACCM will be available to answer questions on this, refer to page 4 of the Record.