Donnie and Peggy Emerson, of Rover, lost their home to a fire on Saturday, January 6th. The Home sustained significant damage, but they were able to save some items.

A fund has been set up at the First State Bank with branches in both Ola and Russellville. If you would like to donate, the account is: Donnie and Peggy Emerson benefit #1346830.

The Emersons are owners of Emerson’s Country Store, located in Rover.