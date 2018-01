52 Years At The Ola Nursing Home

It is with a heavy heart that we post that long time RN and Administrator of the Deerview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ola, Marilyn Tippin, has passed. Funeral services were held at 10am, Tuesday, January 9 at the Ola Church of Christ. Ms. Tippin was laid to rest in the LIberty Cemetery at Adona.

Our condolences go out to family and friends.