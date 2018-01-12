Danville Public Schools Closed Due To Illness – Events Rescheduled

The Danville School District will be closed Friday, January 12, due to illness. It is our hope that a three-day weekend will halt the spread of the flu, strep throat, and a stomach virus in our schools. Classes will resume on Monday. Students will need to complete day #1 of their AMI (“snow day”) packets and be ready to turn in their work on Monday.

Regarding upcoming events:

· The Associate Degree Informational Meeting will continue as planned at 6 p.m. tonight in the high school cafeteria.

· Literacy Night and the accompanying chili dinner have been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 16.

· Junior high basketball games tonight at Sacred Heart have been cancelled.

· Senior high basketball games Friday night versus Western Yell County have been postponed.

· Junior high basketball games Saturday at County Line tournament will be played as schedule. (If your child is ill or running fever, please keep them at home.)