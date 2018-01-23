Major Changes In 2018 Arkansas Elections

There are more major changes in the Arkansas 2018 elections than perhaps anyone has seen in decades as voters will notice during this election year.

Primary elections have been moved back from March to May in 2018; also pushing back the dates for candidates to file, certain office holders will now be elected to 4 year terms, and a new constitutional amendment has given the state legislature the authority to change Arkansas ballots to no longer show Unopposed Candidates.

For further details on this matter, including the specific Act in place and what it means for our community and government, refer to pages 1 & 3 of the Yell County Record.