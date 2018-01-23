Western Yell County School District Working For Foster Kids In Yell

WYC School and Booster Club Working With Restoration Conferences

The Western Yell County School and booster club are currently working towards helping foster children get the start they deserve by partnering with the Restoration Conferences, an organization out of Danville that strives to help our area’s community, to start up WYC Fostering Hope Project. For more information including our county’s current statistics on foster children and homes and their current situation, refer to pages 1 and 3 of the Yell County Record.