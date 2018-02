State Trooper Ryan Gault with the Arlansas State Police was dispatch to an accident that occurred on Hwy 10 West between Havana and Waveland on Sunday, February 11th at approximately 8:30 a.m. Brian Rodriguez was transported to Chambers Memorial Hospital by ambulance for minor injuries. Yell County Sheriff’s Deputies, Danville Fire & Recue, Yell County EMS, Havana Fire Department and Blankenship Pit Stop responded to the accident. See page 2 of the YCR