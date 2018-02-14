Danville FFA Members Attend Leadership Conferences

Members of the Danville FFA Chapter who were in attendance of the Greenhand Conference (l to r) Destiny Nagle, Belle Richardson, and Lauren Mentz

­­­Students from FFA chapters across Arkansas attended the 360° and Greenhand Leadership Conferences. The 360° conference is an activity of the National FFA Organization made possible by title sponsor Syngenta and with additional support from Helena Chemical Company. The “Going Green” Greenhand Conference is a State Leadership Conferences for first year FFA Members and is presented by the Arkansas FFA State Officers. Destiny Nagle, Belle Richardson, and Lauren Mentz, members of the Danville FFA Chapter attended the event Feb. 2nd and 3rd.

360° – takes students full circle in terms of chapter leadership. The two-day 360° conference is focused on the importance of influence and how to become an influential leader. Students spent their time in sessions understanding the importance of influence, conducting a chapter needs assessment, crafting an influence plan for their local FFA chapter and developing a strategy to make an influence.

“Going Green” Greenhand Conference consists of six sessions that focus on the opportunities that the FFA has to offer students during their high school careers. During this two day conference students define what agricultural education is, learn about FFA opportunities, explore what a supervised agricultural experience is for them, they find their fit within agriculture education as well as FFA and they develop “My Green Plan” for their 10th-12th grade years in school.

This school year, more than 825 students from across the state will participate in these two conferences. To learn more about Arkansas FFA please visit our website at www.arkansasffa.org.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.