Erin Gibby Trial Feb. 12

Underway In Danville



A Yell County jury convened in Danville on Monday for a criminal trial for Erin Gibby who has being charged with theft of property (class C felony), forgery (class C felony), tampering with public record (class D felony), and abuse of an office (class B misdemeanor) when she was employed at the Two Rivers School business office.

The trial is expected to last two days with deliberation on Tuesday afternoon. Circuit Judge Jerry Don Ramey is presiding over the trial.

For more information on the trial, including Opening Statements and information on her arrest, look to pages 1 & 8 of the Yell County Record. More information to be posted as it becomes available.