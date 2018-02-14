Filing Deadline For Primary Election

Political candidates filing for the 2018 primary elections must do so beginning on February 22nd at noon and ending one week later at noon on March 1st.

This also includes, for the first time ever, school board candidates from Danville, Two Rivers and Dardanelle who are seeking a position in their zone (that is up for election in 2018).

The only exception is for Independent candidates seeking a city position whose filing dates are at different times.

Western Yell County School opted to have their school election in November. Filing times for WYC are at a later date in 2018.

