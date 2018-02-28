Former County JP Sentenced To 16 Years

Matt Robinson, 43, of Dardanelle, a former Yell County JP of District 10, pled guilty to first-degree battery last week in Carroll County in Berryville where he received a prison sentence of 16 years in the Arkansas penitentiary.

Robinson resigned his position as a county JP after he was arrested in September 2016 in Berryville when he apparently attempted to run over a Berryville police officer with his vehicle. See next week’s issue of the Yell County Record for all the details.

Bartos said two officers responded with one police car parked in front of Robinson’s vehicle and an-other behind it, in an at-tempt to block him in.

As the officer in front of Robinson’s vehicle stepped out of his car, Robinson “floored it” and drove straight at the officer, ac-cording to Bartos. The officer attempted to dive back into his car, but wound up being pinned between the door and the frame of the car, according to Bartos.

Robinson fled the scene, Bartos said, and led police on a pursuit that ended when officers used spike strips to stop Robinson’s ve-hicle on U.S. Highway 62 just west of Green Forest.

In the defendants statement, Robinson said he hit the door of the police car, which bruised the police officers leg. He said he was intoxicated and did not stop for [the] police.