Arkansas Department of Education Recognizes S. C. Tucker Elementary as a 2018 Outstanding RISE School

Over 1500 educators from around Arkansas attended the Arkansas Department of Education conference on the Science of Teaching Reading March 5th and 6th in Hot Springs. S.C. Tucker Elementary School was recognized as a 2018 Outstanding R.I.S.E. School at the conference. Shown are Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key, elementary principal Nancy Barrick, fourth grade literacy/social studies teacher Amber Hern, director of elementary instruction Randee Gilkey, fourth grade science teacher Lori Green and fourth grade literacy/social studies teacher Nancy Ellis. Photo Submitted) For the full article, refer to pages 1 & 2 of the Yell County Record.