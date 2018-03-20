Forrester Awaits Formal Charges On Recent Drug Charges

Sheriff Bill Gilkey announced today the March 3, 2018, arrest of a Russellville man in connection with the alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to Chief Deputy John Foster, deputies discovered a vehicle parked in the middle of the road on Brabec road at around 10:00 pm and stopped to investigate.

Foster said that during the investigation officers discovered that the driver, Justin Gregory Forrester (28), was discovered to have a set of scales and a small bag with a crystalline white substance believed to be methamphetamine on his person.

Foster said that the deputies allege that Forrester told them that he had the scales to “weigh drugs”. Forrester was released from custody on March 8, 2018, after he posted a $5,000 bond.

He awaits the filing of formal charges by Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum and subsequent appearances in Yell County Circuit Court before Judge Jerry Don Ramey.

