One Vehicle Log Truck Accident On Hwy 28

Record Photo by Chuck Dunn

Corey Lawrence of Plainview was involved in a one vehicle semi accident on Monday, March 19th. No injuries were sustained as Mr. Lawrence, with no logs on board, was headed West between Ola and Plainview, near the power plant, when his semi malfunctioned causing the incident. AR State Trooper, Seth Race worked the accident. Also responding were the Yell County Sheriff’s deputies, Yell County EMS and the Ola Fire Department. For more photos, see page 6 of the Yell County Record.