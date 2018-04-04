Easter in the Park held at Rover City Park – Reenactment of Christ’s Crucifixion & Egg Hunt

The fifth annual Easter in the Park was held on Saturday, March 31st, at the Rover City Park. Members from participating churches (Lighthouse Christian Center, Rover Baptist Church, and Danville First Baptist Church) dressed in costume as part of the reenactment of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The presentation was followed by fellowship and an egg hunt for the kids. See more photo of this event on pages 1 & 12 of the Yell County Record. Record Photo