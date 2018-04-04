New Western Yell County Head Football Coach: Cory Chambers

Superintendent Contract Renewed to 2020

Special Board Meeting Held in February

In the Western Yell County School District’s March meeting, Cory Chambers was hired as Head Football Coach, Head Baseball Coach, and teacher. In previous meetings this year, the board extended contracts of certain staff and administration for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year, including extending the contract of Superintendent Joe Staton till year 2020.

For the full article, look to pages 1 & 2 of the Yell County Record.