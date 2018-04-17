Plainview Loyalty Day Set For April 27th

Held For Over 35 Years

The annual Plainview Loyalty Day observance held by FIsher/Law VFW Post 8525 and Ladies Auxiliary will be held this year on Friday, April 27th. As in the past, a parade will begin at the VFW building at 1 pm and proceed to Plainview City Park where, upon arrival, there will be a flag raising ceremony, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and singing of the National Anthem, followed by other activities.

Fore more information including details on this year’s parade and its history in Plainview, see page 3 of the Yell County Record.