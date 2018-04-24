Danville FFA Teaming Up For Youth Shooting Sports

Danville FFA Trap Team members shown: (l to r) Lindsey Denney, Belle Richardson, Derrick Gray, Michael Rogers, Alex Radclift, Jett Smith, Caden Tate, Max Barnes, Kyler Gibbs, Owen Craig, and Devan Mitchell. Photo Submitted

Safety Stressed In Trap Shooting

The Danville Shooting Sports Team, under the direction of Danville FFA Advisor Gary Gray, will be competing in the April 28th Regional Trap Shoot for the first time this year. The program is new to the school this year and is an official Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program (AYSSP). For the full article, along with additional photos, refer to pages 1 & 12 of the Yell County Record.