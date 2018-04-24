Danville Helping in Aftermath of Mountainburg Tornado

Photo Submitted

Danville School Superintendent Gregg Grant is shown with Mountainburg School Superintendent Dennis Copeland after Grant delivered relief supplies and funds to help the school and Mountainburg community in the aftermath of the tornado. For information on the disaster relief taking place in Mountainburg, Danville’s part in the relief, and statements from both Superintendent Grant and Superintendent Copeland, see pages 1 & 3 of the Yell County Record.