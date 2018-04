Record Photo by Danny Ray Owens

This is the scene of a fatal accident that occurred on North Spring Avenue in Plainview on April 19th when the driver, 39 year old Caire May Baskin, of Plainview, struck a power pole on the driver side. She was pronounced dead on the scene; her two children, also in the vehicle at the time of the accident, escaped without serious injury. For more information on the accident, refer to page 1 of the Yell County Record.