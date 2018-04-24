River Valley Angel Pageant Held Saturday

Record Photo by Chuck Dunn

The fourth annual River Valley Angel Pageant was held Saturday, April 21st at the Two Rivers High School. Channel 11 TV anchor Craig O’Neil and Ola Special School Director Kathy Jo Sloan-Dunn are shown at the podium during the pageant where contestants with special needs were given the chance to celebrate their lives with loved ones as they are escorted on stage by past & present beauty queens and military & law enforcement. Look for additional photos of this event in next week’s issue of the Yell County Record.