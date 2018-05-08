Danville High School Earns Award for Growth & Graduation Rate

Danville High School was recently notified by the Arkansas Department of Education that they have earned a financial award from the Arkansas School Recognition Program for being in the top 5% of Arkansas schools for Growth and Graduation Rate.

The Arkansas School Recognition Program (see Ark. Code Ann. 6-15-2107) provides financial awards to the top 10 percent of public schools that achieve high student performance on the state required assessments in grades three through ten.

For the full article detailing Danville High School’s achievement, see pages 1 & 3 of the Yell County Record.