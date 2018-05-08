John Young, Former Blue Mountain-Nimrod Manager, Passes

Longtime Ola-Two Rivers School Board Member

John Young, of Route Ola, who served in the US Army Corps of Engineers for over three decades and longtime member of his local school board, died on May 6th in a Little Rock Hospital. Young has been credited with working to improve the overall success of the Corps missions at the two lakes. For more information on his life and passing see pages 1 & 16 for the article, page 4 for obituary, and page 3 for Mr. Fisher’s editorial mentioning Mr. Young.