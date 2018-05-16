Lt. Mainhart Honored At Memorial

The Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey is shown here as he presents flowers and his condolences on behalf of him, his department and the other agencies in the county to Evelyn Mainhart and her son, Keith Mainhard at a special police memorial ceremony in Little Rock last Friday, May 11, 2018. Also Shown is Kevin Simpson with the Arkansas Faternial Order of Police and State Lodge President.

