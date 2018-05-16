Speaking for Fallen Deputy at Little Rock Police Memorial

Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey spoke at a special memorial in Little Rock on May 11, 2018, in honor of fallen policemen in Arkansas. Lt. Kevin Mainhart, of the Yell County Sheriff’s Department, was killed in the line of duty on May 11th, 2017 at Slo Fork Between Danville and Dardanelle. Sheriff Gilkey tells the audience about Lt. Mainhart’s devotion to duty while working for the sheriff’s department.

For the full article on the ceremony, see pages one and three of the Yell County Record.