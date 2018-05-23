Unofficial Results From May 22, 2018 Primary Election

| | 0

Republican Races

US Congress District 04

  1. Bruce Westerman – total votes 726
  2. Randy Caldwell – total votes 233

Governor

  1. Asa Hutchinson – total votes 436
  2. Jan Morgan – total votes 533

Secretary of State

  1. Trevor Drown  – total votes 619
  2. John Thurston – total votes 324

Constable Dardanelle Outside

  1. Clay Lewallen – total votes 91
  2. Ed Vestal – total votes 131

Constable Ferguson

  1. Kenneth Jackson – total votes 43
  2. Joshua C Wallace – total votes 21

Democratic Races

Governor

  1. Jared K Henderson – total votes 635
  2. Leticia Sanders – total votes 230

Yell County Tax Assessor

  1. Jody Burrows – total votes 555
  2. Cathy Cooper – total votes 398

Justice of the Peace District 11

  1. Gary Don Spencer – total votes 73
  2. Henry Mills – total votes 21

Constable Prairie

  1. Michael Mitchell – total votes 20
  2. Larry Garner – total votes 46

Nonpartisan

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3

  1. Kenneth Hixon – total votes 653
  2. David Sterling – total votes 676
  3. Courtney Goodson – total votes 574

Dardanelle School Board Zone 2

  1. Haley Murray – total votes 161

Danville School Board Zone 2

  1. Kim Sullivan – total votes 51

Two Rivers School Board Zone 1

  1. Christopher Pierce – total votes 120

Two Rivers School Board Zone 7

  1. Malcolm Stover – total votes 0

School Tax Danville

  1. For – total votes 210
  2. Against – total votes 138

School Tax Dardanelle

  1. For – total votes 481
  2. Against – total votes 263

School Tax Two Rivers

  1. For – total votes 206
  2. Against – total votes 330
Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment