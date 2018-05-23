Unofficial Results From May 22, 2018 Primary Election

Republican Races
US Congress District 04
- Bruce Westerman – total votes 726
- Randy Caldwell – total votes 233
Governor
- Asa Hutchinson – total votes 436
- Jan Morgan – total votes 533
Secretary of State
- Trevor Drown – total votes 619
- John Thurston – total votes 324
Constable Dardanelle Outside
- Clay Lewallen – total votes 91
- Ed Vestal – total votes 131
Constable Ferguson
- Kenneth Jackson – total votes 43
- Joshua C Wallace – total votes 21
Democratic Races
Governor
- Jared K Henderson – total votes 635
- Leticia Sanders – total votes 230
Yell County Tax Assessor
- Jody Burrows – total votes 555
- Cathy Cooper – total votes 398
Justice of the Peace District 11
- Gary Don Spencer – total votes 73
- Henry Mills – total votes 21
Constable Prairie
- Michael Mitchell – total votes 20
- Larry Garner – total votes 46
Nonpartisan
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3
- Kenneth Hixon – total votes 653
- David Sterling – total votes 676
- Courtney Goodson – total votes 574
Dardanelle School Board Zone 2
- Haley Murray – total votes 161
Danville School Board Zone 2
- Kim Sullivan – total votes 51
Two Rivers School Board Zone 1
- Christopher Pierce – total votes 120
Two Rivers School Board Zone 7
- Malcolm Stover – total votes 0
School Tax Danville
- For – total votes 210
- Against – total votes 138
School Tax Dardanelle
- For – total votes 481
- Against – total votes 263
School Tax Two Rivers
- For – total votes 206
- Against – total votes 330