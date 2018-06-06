David Cole Yates Found Not Guilty Of Arson

David (Cole) Yates was found not guilty on a two day jury trial held in Danville last week with Judge Jerry Don Ramey presiding. Yates was charged with arson (class A felony), residential burglary (class B felony), and theft of property (class D felony).

Marcus Vaden, Prosecuting Attorney for the State of Arkansas, told the jury that there was no dispute that there was a fire, and that there was in fact property taken from the cabin, but that this comes down to credibility, it comes down to who did it and who is responsible.

For more information on this case, see pages 1 & 3 of the Yell County Record.