Tragedy struck on the afternoon of June 2nd on Highway 7 between Dardanelle and Ola when Iris Gale Damon, 65, of Ola, died in a two vehicle accident. Damon was a longtime postmaster at Gravelly, serving there in that role from 1993 to August 1, 2012.

More information on Mrs. Damon’s untimely death, as well as her work for the Yell County Postal Service can be found on pages 1, 3, 4, and 12 of the Yell County Record.