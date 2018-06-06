Pat Gillum Releases New Book Entitled “The Truest Friend – Tooter of the Fourche LaFave”

Fourche LaFave River & People of the Valley Featured

Pat Gillum, formerly of Fourche Valley has written a new book, The Truest Friend – Tooter of the Fourche LaFave.

This boy-dog love and adventure story is a gentle mixture of fiction and actuality, set in the Fourche La Fave River Valley of the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas. Many of the folks of the valley make their literary debut in this story; some as themselves, some with changed names, others moved around in time- one of the wonderful options of fictional writing.

For more on Gillum’s book, including availability & excerpts, see pages 1 & 12 of the Yell County Record.