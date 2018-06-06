Several Hurt in Two Vehicle Accident

Record Photo by Tom Fowler

Several persons were hurt in a two vehicle accident on Hwy 27, near Chickalah on June 1st. State Trooper Ryan Gault said two vehicles were traveling north when the driver of a 1995 pickup hauling lumber, Joseph Miller, 23, failed to stop and struck the back end of a second vehicle a 2005 Honda van, driven by Patrick Byrd 34, of Russellville. Byrd was treated on scene by EMS and transported, along with four minor children, to the hospital with apparent minor injuries. Miller was not apparently hurt. Assisting at the scene was Chickalah Fire Department, Danville Rescue, and the Yell Co. Sheriff’s Department. For more, see pages 1 & 12 of the Yell County Record.