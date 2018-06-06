Sidney Ward Pretrial Hearing Set For June 6

BREAKING NEWS

Sidney Ward plead Guilty and has been sentences to 19 and 1/2 years probation, with 6 months home detention, and was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution.

Yell County EMS Case

Special Circuit Judge Brad Karren has set today, June 6th, for a preliminary hearing for Sidney Ward, of Rt. Belleville, who has several criminal charges pending against him while he was director of Yell County EMS.

In early May, Judge Karren set aside a previous order by the court to have Ward undergo a physical and mental evaluation.

