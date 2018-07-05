Arkwest To Built Solar Power Plant In Danville

Arkwest Communications, Inc., has announced that site preparation has begun on the Burrows Site (5.98 acres located at 800 W Hwy 10 in Danville) for construction and operation of a 450 kW DC solar photovoltaic power plant.

For more information on construction, see page 1 of the Yell County Record.

Pictured is the Danville construction site of the new solar power plant on Hwy 10 West. The company hopes to be online by the end of 2018. The Entergy power station can be seen in the background. (Record Photo)