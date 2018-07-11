Yell Co. EMS Board Dissolved by JP’s – Prosecutor Advises Quorum Court That Changes Have to be Made

The Yell County Quorum Court voted to accept an ordinance to dissolve the current Yell County EMS Board at their regular July Meeting. The Quorum Court has formed a committee to review options presented by Prosecutor Tom Tatum II regarding restructuring Yell County EMS.

