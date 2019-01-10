Jake James, A Man Of Many Unusual Talents, Passes Away By Editor | January 10, 2019 | 0 See Page 12 Of the Yell County Record for more photos along with the article. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Clerk, Sheriff, Judge, and Coroner Took Office On January 1st January 10, 2019 | No Comments » Special Prosecuter In Mullins Case January 9, 2019 | No Comments » New County Assessor Takes Oath January 9, 2019 | No Comments »