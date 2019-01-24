Celebrating 50 Years At Mitchell’s Nursing Home By Editor | January 24, 2019 | 0 Roy Nichols celebrates his 50th year at Mitchell’s Nursing home this past week. See this weeks issue for full story and more photos. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Danville Approved $500,000 Loan For Water Meter System January 24, 2019 | No Comments » EMS Update January 24, 2019 | No Comments » New JP Receives Oath January 24, 2019 | No Comments » Danville Colors Queen January 24, 2019 | No Comments » New County Quorum Court January 24, 2019 | No Comments »