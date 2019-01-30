Watts Jury Picked; Trial Underway By Editor | January 30, 2019 | 0 A jury of 12 men and women and several alternates were chosen for Mark Watts’ Trial. More on the story in this weeks edition. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Belleville Begins Process To Eliminate Town Marshall Position In First Meeting January 30, 2019 | No Comments » Heart Hospital Brings Food Truck To CMH January 30, 2019 | No Comments » Danville Superintendent’s Contract Is Extended January 30, 2019 | No Comments » 1289 College Hours To Be Earned By Danville Students January 30, 2019 | No Comments » Danville To Host District And Regional BBall Tournament January 30, 2019 | No Comments »