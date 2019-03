The New Life Outreach is having a memorial service for Betty Lowery and their invitation is as follows: We will have a memorial service for Betty Lowery on Saturday, March 2nd at 10:30 am at The New Life Outreach on Hwy. 10 West of Danville.

Her brother, Tom Springer from Norman, OK, will be ministering on Sunday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Pastor W.A. Gorman extends a welcome to everyone.